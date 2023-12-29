Wall Street: stability for the last session of the year

December 29, 2023 at 09:20 am EST Share

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open with little change on Friday morning as the final session of the year gets underway, a session that promises to be monotonous with low trading volumes.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices are all unchanged or nearly so, heralding a stable start to the session.



This shortened week - the market was closed on Monday for Christmas - saw the three indices languish in insignificant volumes of activity, in contrast to the spectacular scores signed this year.



Wall Street in fact returned to its all-time highs in 2023, buoyed by the emergence of artificial intelligence, the resilience of the US economy and the promise of rate cuts from the Fed.



The Dow Jones index took advantage of this to set new absolute records yesterday. Its gains for the year so far stand at 14%.



The S&P 500, which gained over 24% on the year, is also trading at unprecedented levels, while the Nasdaq Composite, with a 44% gain since January 1, is back on track for its peaks at the end of 2021.



Analysts expect a continuation of the tech sector's strong performance in 2024, thanks to investments in artificial intelligence.



But strategists point out that many positive elements are priced in, most notably the scenario of more Fed rate cuts next year.



In the end, it's hard to justify high valuations", says one trader, who believes that this phenomenon could lead to the next correction.



The PER (price-to-earnings ratio) of the S&P 500 is now 21.8, which means that investors get 21.8 cents of profit for every dollar invested in a company.



This compares with 18.6 a year ago.



Trading volumes are expected to be low, as the few investors present are reluctant to take risky positions on the eve of New Year's Eve, especially as the day's economic agenda is deserted.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.