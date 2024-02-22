Wall Street: stable, Nvidia erases losses in the after-hour

February 22, 2024 at 01:36 am EST Share

Wall Street ended without direction, but the encouraging sign was the resilience of the Dow Jones and the S&P500, which had opened lower (but without intensity) and both ended up +0.13%, at 38612 and nearly 4982 respectively.



The Nasdaq-100 was down -0.4% on the back of declines by Palo Alto -28.4% (overly "cautious" forecasts for 2024) and Zscaler -14.6%, Nvidia -2.9%, Intel -2.4% (despite its intention to overtake the Taiwanese group TSMC in the high-performance chip segment). But not all 'technos' ended up in the red, as demonstrated by Analog Devices +2.3%, NXP +1.7%, Microchip +1.3%.



Shortly after the close, Rivian devalued by -13%: vehicle production proved below expectations, and a modest recovery in profits is expected in early 2024.



But of course, the "climax" of the session was Nvidia's results, which reported sales in line with expectations at $22.1 billion and a record margin of over 76%.



But this eagerly-awaited publication ended in a "non-event", with the share price stabilizing at around $695 (+3% in the "after hour", compared with -2.9% at the close).



The publication of the Fed's "minutes" had little impact on Wall Street (it will be patient before cutting rates, which the market has already taken on board), which continued to climb after 8:00 p.m., despite the deterioration in T-Bonds, which tightened by +4 basis points to 4.318%, a level close to annual ceilings.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.