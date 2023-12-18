Wall Street: starts January 2024 term with confidence

Wall Street on course for an 8th consecutive week of gains?

After the "4 Witches" session, the bulls could have been content with the 15% gain by the S&P500 or the +17% of the Nasdaq-100, but they don't seem to have had enough, and the January term of the stock market is off to a very strong start, with the S&P up +0.45% (4.740) and the NASDAQ up +0.6% to 16,730 (the index is now up +53% for the year 2023 and could beat its 2009 record gain of 53.4% tomorrow... and that would be its best performance in 25 years).

The 'tech' heavyweights have made a very good start to Q1 2024, with Netflix +% Meta +2.9%, Amazon +2.7%, Alphabet +2.5%, Nvidia +2.4%.

The Dow Jones closes in the green but for the symbol, with a gain of +0.002% to 37.306



The picture is not entirely perfect, as there has been a slight pause in the bullish rally of the bond markets... but this remains a consolidation or a small technical pullback: T-Bonds are down 1Pt at 3.9400%, after posting at worst 3.9700%, which is not alarming.



Since Friday, a number of FED members - including Raphael Bostick, John Williams and Loretta Mester - have been trying to temper Wall Street's euphoria by judging expectations to be over-optimistic in the face of the proliferation of scenarios involving 8, 9 or 10 rate cuts in 2024 (extrapolating to excess Jerome Powell's more dove-like comments last Wednesday).



These euphoric forecasts are based on studies hammering home the fact that inflation has already been beaten, and will fall even more sharply than the markets imagine over the next 12 months (China is already in deflation, according to the experts, who do not dwell on the 3% inflation that persists in Japan).

A barrel of oil recovered +2% to $73.5 in New York, providing further support for the oil sector (Valero +2.7%, Marathon +2.4%).



This day was short on macro-economic indicators: the highlight of the week will be the publication of US household income and expenditure figures on Thursday (including the 'PCE' inflation index, which is closely monitored by the Fed).





