Wall Street: starts January 2024 term with confidence

December 19, 2023 at 01:36 am EST Share

Wall Street on course for an eighth consecutive week of gains?

After the "4 Witches" session, the bulls might have been content with the 15% gain by the S&P500 or the +17% of the Nasdaq-100, but they don't seem to have had enough, and the January trading session is off to a strong start, with the S&P up +0.45% at 4,740 and the Nasdaq up +0.64% at 16,730.740 and the Nasdaq up +0.64% to 16,730 (the index is now up +53% for the full year 2023 and could beat its 2009 record gain of 53.4% as early as Tuesday).



The 'tech' heavyweights have started the first quarter of 2024 very well, with Netflix +3%, Meta +2.9%, Amazon +2.7%, Alphabet +2.5%, Nvidia +2.4%.

The Dow Jones closed in the green, but only for the symbol, with a gain of +0.002% to 37,306.



The picture is not entirely perfect, as there has been a slight pause in the bullish rally on the bond markets... but this remains in the realm of consolidation or a small technical pullback: T-Bonds are down by one basis point to 3.94%, after posting a worst-case of 3.97%, which is not alarming.



Since Friday, some Fed members - such as Raphael Bostick, John Williams and Loretta Mester - have been trying to temper Wall Street's euphoria by judging expectations too optimistic in the face of the proliferation of scenarios involving 8, 9 or 10 rate cuts in 2024 (extrapolating Jerome Powell's more "dove-like" comments last Wednesday).



These euphoric forecasts are based on studies hammering home the fact that inflation has already been beaten and will fall even more sharply than the markets imagine over the next 12 months (China is already in deflation, according to the experts, who do not dwell on the 3% inflation that persists in Japan).

A barrel of oil rallied +2% to $73.5 in New York, providing further support for the oil sector (Valero +2.7%, Marathon +2.4%).



Today was a day of few macro-economic indicators: the highlight of the week will be the publication of US household income and spending figures on Friday (including the 'PCE' inflation index, which is closely monitored by the Fed).



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.