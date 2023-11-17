Wall Street: still positive bias ahead of the '3 Witches

Wall Street ended this Thursday's eve of the "3 Witches" without direction, but the main thing is that the gains of the November stock market term (which ranged from +7% to +9%) were maintained at their three-month highs, against a backdrop of a preserved bullish trend.



The final positive bias can perhaps be attributed to the bond market, with the 10-year yield easing by -9 basis points to 4.445% and returning to its recent lows.



On Thursday evening, the Nasdaq (+0.07%) recorded its 14th in a series of 16 sessions to test the 14,200 mark, reaching levels not seen since August 1 (i.e. +12.5% in a straight line since October 26).



This index, as a symbol of the stock market term ending on Friday, was boosted by chip manufacturers, with Intel +6.8%, Dexcom +2.6%, AMD +1.6% and, of course, most of the 'Fantastic 7' outperforming the S&P with Nvidia +1.2%, Microsoft +1.8%, Alphabet +1.7%, Apple +0.8%.



The S&P500 gained +0.12%, also thanks to Intel (most active stock of the day), but was weighed down by the retail sector with Walmart -8.1%, Dollar Tree and Kroger -4.2%, Costco -3.1%, then the oil sector (WTI down -2% to $76.5/barrel) with Valero -3.8%, Marathon -3.5%, Halliburton -3.3%, Devons and Conoco -2.7%.



With the exception of the Dow Jones (-0.13%), Wall Street withstood some rather mediocre figures: US industrial production fell by 0.6% in October, a decline largely attributable to a 10% drop in automobile production due to strikes.



In addition, manufacturing activity remained in negative territory in November according to the Philly Fed index, which rose by three points to -5.9 this month. This is the index's 16th negative reading in the last 18 months.



Finally, the Labor Department announced 13,000 new jobless claims (to 231,000) in the US last week, and the four-week moving average rose by 7,750 (to 220,250).



