Wall Street: still positive bias on '3 Witches' Eve

November 16, 2023 at 05:48 pm EST

Wall Street ended the day on the eve of the "3 Witches" without direction, but the main thing is that the gains of the November trading session (which ranged from +7% to +9%) were generally maintained at their 3-month highs, against a backdrop of a preserved bullish trend.



The final positive bias can perhaps be attributed to the bond market, with the 10-year yield easing by -9pts to 4.445% and returning to its recent lows.

On Thursday evening, the Nasdaq (+0.07%) recorded its 14th in a series of 16 sessions to test the 14,200 mark, reaching levels not seen since August 1 (i.e. +12.5% in a straight line since October 26).



The Nasdaq, as the symbol of the stock market term ending tomorrow, was boosted by chip manufacturers, with Intel +6.8%, Dexcom +2.6%, AMD +1.6% and, of course, most of the 'Fantastic 7' outperforming the 'S&P' with Nividia +1.2% Microsoft +1.8%, Alphabet +1.7%, Apple +0.8%.



The S&P500 gained +0.12%, also thanks to Intel (most active stock of the day), but was weighed down by the retail sector with Wal Mart -8.1%, Dollar Tree and Kroger -4.2%, Costco -3.1% and the oil sector (WTI down -2% to $76.5/barrel) with Valero -3.8%, Marathon -3.5%, Halliburton -3.3%, Devons and Conoco -2.7%.



With the exception of the Dow Jones (-0.13%), Wall Street resisted rather mediocre figures: US industrial production fell by 0.6% in October, including a 0.7% drop in manufacturing output proper, following a 0.1% rise the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of +0.3%).



A large part of this decline was attributable to a 10% drop in the production of vehicles and auto parts, due to strikes at several major automakers", explains the Federal Reserve, which publishes these figures.

It adds that the capacity utilization rate in US industry contracted by 0.6 percentage points to 78.9% in October, a level 0.8 points below its long-term average (1972-2022).

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity remains in negative territory: the 'Philly Fed' index, calculated by the Philadelphia Fed, rose by three points, but remained at -5.9 this month.

This is the 16th negative reading for the index in the last 18 months.

The shipments indicator turned negative, while the new orders indicator was positive but weak.



The Labor Department reports +13,000 new jobless claims (to 231,000) in the US in the week to November 6.

The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 220,250 last week, up 7750 on the previous week's revised average.



