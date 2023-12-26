Wall Street: still positive, new records, WTI rebound

The US indices are off to a good start, and may be preparing for a 9th week of gains (statistically, the last 4 sessions of the year are positive in 80% of cases).



There was little volatility on Wall Street on Tuesday, but bullish pressure was constantly present throughout the session.

And if the day's scores were to go down in history, the S&P500 (+0.4%) recorded its best annual intraday price of 3,784 and, above all, its best close of the year at 4,774.

With 3 days to go before the end of the 2023 calendar year, the S&P500 is on course for its biggest quarterly rise in 3 years (the previous rally of +15% came after a fall of -30%).

The Dow Jones (+0.43% to 37,545) finished in contact with its all-time highs after making the second foray in its history beyond the 34,600Pts mark.600Pts.



The Nasdaq-100 (+0.12%) set its second best mark in history at 16,839 (after 16,860 on 12/20) in the wake of Intel (+5.2%), AMD (+2.7%), Mam Research and Charter Comm (+2%), Applied Materials and ASML (+1.4%), Microchip +1.25%...

The US bond markets did not react to any major developments (no stats on the agenda), but did not give up any of last week's gains: T-Bonds ended virtually unchanged at 3.90%, while the '30 yr' was down +1.5pts at 4.075%.

On the energy side, oil continues to climb, with +2.6% to $75.5 on the NYMEX: WTI lifts the recent resistance of $75.3 a barrel... without prejudice for T-Bonds, despite +10% recovered since December 12.



