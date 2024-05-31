Wall Street: sudden upturn, causes uncertain

The scenario was quite unexpected: Wall Street looked set to finish in the red, but a spectacular rebound got underway at around 9.35pm... and sellers, caught off-guard, were forced to buy back in a hurry.

This was particularly evident in the last 10 minutes, which have become increasingly crucial in recent months as daily options expire, especially in the last session of the week and the month of May.

The S&P500 (+0.97%) gained a whopping +60pts in a straight line in 25 minutes, including +22pts in the last 10 minutes (in 'panic rise' mode)... and the 'VIX' plunged -10.5% to 12.9.



Same scenario on the Nasdaq, which got off to a bad start at 6.30 pm, with a -1.7% drop to 16.450 recovered all lost ground, including 160pts (+1%) in 30 minutes, with sustained buying on Zscaler +8.5%, Netapp +3.4%, Comcast +3%, Sirius +2.9%, Intel +2.2%.



This is one of the most spectacular trend reversals of the year.

The Dow Jones recovered in one fell swoop the -1.5% lost the previous day: the best session of the year followed the worst, with the same "star" as the day before.



Salesforce had plunged -19.5%, the stock recovered +7.5%... but this was not enough to propel the Dow Jones 550Pts higher, the 'Dow' also benefited from the rise of United Health +3.05%, Boeing +2.8% Bank of America +3.5%, Mc Donald's and Chevron +2.7%.



But if the Nasdaq was unable to finish in the green, it was also due to heavy declines from MongoDB -23.5%, Dell -17.8%, Marvel -10.5%, SuperMicro -5.3%, Broadcom -2.6%, Lam research -1.9%, Amazon -1.6%, KLA -1.4%... and Nvidia climbed from -2.5% to -0.8%.



In an attempt to put forward a factual reason for what appears to be an irrational stock market movement, it is logical to mention the improvement in T-Bonds, which are easing.

But they are easing modestly (-5pts on the 10-year to 4.503% and as much on the 2-year to 4.891%)... and the weekly results are not brilliant, with yields stretching by +4 to +5 basis points.



In other words, the publication of the PCE price index - the most closely watched by the Fed - was a non-event: it came out in line with expectations for the month of April.

The annual inflation rate remained stable compared with March, at 2.7% in gross data and 2.8% in 'core' (or underlying, excluding energy and food).

The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reports that US household spending rose by 0.2% in April compared with the previous month (+2.65%/1 year), while household income rose by 0.3% (in line with expectations).



