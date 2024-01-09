Wall Street: the Nasdaq was buoyed by Nvidia's surge

Wall Street caught its breath the day after its best session since mid-November: Dow Jones gave up 0.4% to 37,525, the S&P500 shed -0.15%, the Nasdaq (+0.1%) escaped the red zone (to 14,857) thanks to Nvidia, which gained +1.7% to set a new all-time record at $543.2.857) thanks to Nvidia, which gained +1.7% to set a new all-time record at $543.2 (i.e. $130 billion in 'capi' since January 1, at $1,310 billion).



The star of the day was also Juniper +21.8%, followed by Illumina +4.6%, AMD +2.1%, Uber +2.2%, not forgetting Alphabet and Amazon +1.5%.



The S&P500 was once again weighed down by the oil/energy sector, with Halliburton down 4%, Schlumberger down 3.5%, Chevron and Conoco down 3.2%, Hess and Devon down 2.6%, Occidental down 2.5% and Baker Hughes down 2.5%.



The bond market was of no help, as heaviness prevailed - by the skin of its teeth - over the bond compartment.

The US T-Bond finished at 4.01% at the end of a session in which 95% of trading remained trapped in a 4.000/4.050% corridor.

The 'figures of the day' had no impact: the US trade deficit narrowed by around -2% to $63.2 billion in November 2023, compared with the previous month's 64.5 (which was revised from an initial estimate of $64.3 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



US investors remain cautious, awaiting US inflation figures (Thursday), while the quarterly earnings season is also approaching across the Atlantic (Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan will open the ball).



