Wall Street: the fairytale continues

December 15, 2023 at 01:40 am EST

Wall Street completed its sixth consecutive gain, the bullish mechanism having been revived in 'turbo' mode on Wednesday evening by the Fed boss's press conference, which plunged the markets into a bath of unbridled euphoria... and 'FOMO' buying, not only on equities, but also on bonds.



The Dow Jones gained +0.43% to 37,248, the S&P500 +0.26% to 4,719, the Nasdaq Composite +0.19% to 14,761 and the Russell-2000 +2.72%, ending the day at the last second - on the back of a very strong performance.719, the Nasdaq Composite +0.19% to 14,761 and the Russell-2000 +2.72%, to finish at the last second - on the final bell - on the symbolic 2,000 mark.



Never has a day before the '4 Witches' session been so bullish in the 21st century, with a new all-time record on the Dow Jones and annual highs on all indices (the Russell-2000 has just joined the stock market party in full swing).



It's worth noting that the regional bank index soared +4.8% after a similar rise the previous day: a veritable mini bull run, with a clear wave of panic buying by shorts (the sector having been in dire straits since March 10).



Over the past year, SOX (the semiconductor barometer) remains unrivalled: it has gained +64% since January 1, +255% over five years (and +28% since October 27).



The bullish rally that began seven weeks ago will go down in history as the most perfectly straight line ever seen in the 21st century.



And this is true not only for equities, but also for bonds, with a veritable fireworks display on US T-Bonds: -30 basis points on '2033' T-Bonds in 24 hours (at 3.91%), representing -110 basis points in seven weeks. The '30-year', which serves as a benchmark for real estate, is no longer very far from falling back below 4%.



Expectations of rate cuts are moving at breakneck speed: in mid-November, there were three rate cuts, on December 12 there were 6, and now there are 8 or 9 by the end of 2024. Yet the Fed has stated that it expects only three rate cuts next year.



As for US indicators, the robustness of the economy continues: US retail sales rose by 0.3% on a sequential basis in November (+0.2% excluding the automotive sector), where the consensus was expecting a slight decline.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department announced 202,000 new jobless claims in the US last week, down 19,000 on the previous week's revised figure.



