Wall Street: the race for records continues unabated

December 19, 2023 at 09:20 am EST Share

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open moderately higher on Tuesday morning, which could prove enough to set new records, still buoyed by hopes of further rate cuts.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the major New York indices were up between 0.1% and 0.2%, pointing to a continuation of the "rally" of recent days.



Since Friday, several Fed members - including Raphael Bostic, John Williams and Loretta Mester - have tried to temper Wall Street's euphoria by judging market expectations to be too optimistic.



It's true that some investors are going so far as to envisage ten rate cuts in 2024, a scenario considered exaggerated by some given the persistence of inflation.



That doesn't stop rate futures today incorporating an estimated probability of over 65% of a rate cut following the Fed's meeting at the end of March, compared with 28% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch barometer.



On the economic front, the upturn in housing starts shows that the US housing market is doing better as borrowing costs fall.



The Commerce Department reported a 14.8% jump in US housing starts in November, a level well above economists' expectations.



On the other hand, US housing building permits - supposed to foreshadow future housing starts - fell by 2.5%.



Wall Street's rebound is not diverting investors from bonds, which is reflected in a further fall in yields to their lowest levels since early summer.



The yield on ten-year Treasuries is currently falling back towards 3.90%.



Oil prices are stabilizing after their recent rebound, motivated by the increasing number of attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels, close to Iran, against ships in the Red Sea, which are disrupting maritime trade.



The January contract for US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is currently unchanged at around $72.5 a barrel.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.