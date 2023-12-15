Wall Street: the winning streak continues

December 15, 2023 at 09:16 am EST

On Friday, the New York Stock Exchange is set to continue the upward trend of recent days, with new all-time highs being set.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the major New York indices were up 0.1% to 0.2%, heralding a green start to the session.



The prospect of an imminent rate cut in the United States continues to fuel investors' risk appetite, directing them towards the equity markets.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch barometer, market participants estimate the probability of a rate cut in the United States at 59.5% in March. This is lower than the previous day (64.7%), but much higher than a month ago (24%).



The markets also detected in Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks all the diagnosis they want to hear, i.e. resilient growth and inflation almost under control.



As was the case yesterday, the latest indicators, which were rather mixed, did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the markets, which believe that they do not call into question the scenario of a soft landing for growth.



The Empire State index - which measures manufacturing activity in New York State - nevertheless fell by 24 points in December to stand at -14.5.



Confirmation of the rebound in oil prices should be the other driving force behind today's advance.



With a gain of 0.8% to $72.1, the barrel of US light crude (WTI) is heading for its first week of gains after six consecutive weeks of decline, which should support energy-related stocks.



After its decline of the last few days, the greenback rallied against the euro, which returned to around 1.0920 against the greenback in reaction to macroeconomic indicators reinforcing, in the eyes of investors, the prospect of an ECB rate cut.



Investors' attraction to the equity markets is somewhat limiting demand for US Treasury bonds, whose 10-year yield is up slightly at around 3.95%.



This final session of the week could prove volatile, however, due to the "four witches" day, which marks the expiry of numerous futures and derivatives contracts.



