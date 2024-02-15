Wall Street: towards a 16th weekly rise with '3 witches

February 15, 2024 at 05:48 pm EST Share

With its strong finish in the green, Wall Street is illustrating one of the most classic scenarios on the eve of the "3 Witches" session, which will bring to a close a stock market month that has been almost exclusively bullish, in line with the 15-week uptrend that preceded it (this would be the longest weekly uptrend in 1 century, not 52 years).

Indeed, a positive 16th week is in the offing, with - symbolically - a new all-time record for the most emblematic index, the S&P500 (+0.6% to 5.030pts), improving by 3.4pts on its previous closing zenith of February 9 (5,026.6pts).

Also noteworthy is the easing of the VIX back below the 14 mark: Tuesday's "stress attack" following the CPI has all but disappeared.



The Dow Jones is up +0.9% at 38,773.773, and came within 0.07% of beating Monday's closing record (38.798).



In any case, the past week has been very positive, and post-session futures point to a very positive Friday session, with the Nasdaq-100 (+0.2% this Thursday evening) set to reopen with a +0.3% gain at 17.900, in the wake of Applied Materials, which is up +10% in electronic trading, thanks to its good quarterly results and positive expectations.



The stars of the day were not semiconductors (the 'SOXX' is down -0.1%), but electric vehicle manufacturers, with Tesla +6.2% and Lucid (+5.2%).



The news on the US economic front remains reassuring, with the notable exception of retail sales, which clearly disappointed by falling more sharply than expected (-0.8%).

But this was offset by all the other figures of the day: manufacturing activity recovered spectacularly in New York State in February, as the local Fed's 'Empire State' index climbed 41 points on January to stand at -2.4.



The 'Philly Fed' index returned to positive territory with a gain of +16 points in February, reaching 5.2, the first positive value since August.

However, only 27% of companies responding to the survey reported an increase in activity this month (but this is better than the 16% in December).

The employment sub-component fell by 9 points to -10.3 in February, its lowest level since May 2020.



The Commerce Department reports a 0.4% increase in US business inventories in December 2023 compared with the previous month, following a 0.1% decline in November (confirmed vs. initial estimate).

US business sales also rose by 0.4% sequentially in December.

On the other hand, US industrial production contracted by -0.1% and the industrial capacity utilization rate fell by -0.2% to 77.50.



New jobless claims (data closely watched by the FED) fell: the Labor Department announced 212,000 new jobless claims in the US for the week ending February 5, down by 8,000 on the previous week's revised figure (220,000 instead of the 218,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 218,500 for the same week, up 5,750 on the previous week's revised average.



The majority of markets still believe that the Fed will not cut rates before June, but the hypothesis of a cut as early as May does not seem to have been totally ruled out (consensus 40%) after today's statistics.



T-Bonds are easing a little after signing one of their worst sessions since October 2023 on Tuesday. The yield on 10-year Treasuries is down -3 basis points at 4.235%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.