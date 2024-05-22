Wall Street: treading water before Nvidia and the 'minutes

Wall Street was on an indecisive note on Wednesday, pausing in the wake of new record highs while awaiting Nvidia's results and the latest Fed "minutes".



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones remained stable at 39,859.7 points, still stuck below the 40,000-point threshold, as did the Nasdaq, which was also unchanged at 16,838.4 points.



Boosted by its usual locomotives, starting with Microsoft, the technology-intensive index had set new all-time highs yesterday, both during the session and at the close.



New records are likely to be broken this evening if the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are deemed reassuring regarding inflation trends.



But it will be the quarterly accounts due after the close from Nvidia, the specialist in AI-dedicated processors, that will set the trend on the markets.



As is the Californian group's wont, analysts are expecting a better-than-expected performance for the past quarter, and an increase in its annual targets.



Published at the start of the session, sales of existing homes fell by 1.9% in April to an annualized rate of 4.14 million units, according to statistics published by the Federation of Realtors (NAR).



The prevailing uncertainty is reflected in the hesitation of ten-year Treasury yields, which are hovering around 4.42%, while the dollar is stabilizing at around 1.0835 against the euro, compared with 1.0855 last night.



The oil market is accentuating its decline following the announcement of a rise in US crude inventories last week, with a barrel of WTI now down 0.5% at $78.2.



