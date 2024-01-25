Wall Street: upbeat after IBM and GDP figures

The New York Stock Exchange opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by IBM's well-received results and better-than-expected US growth figures.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones advanced 0.3% to 37,921 points.921 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 0.6% to 15,583 points, returning to levels very close to their recent records.



Growth in the US economy slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter, reaching 3.3% against the 2% average forecast by analysts.



These better-than-expected data seem to rule out a US recession in the immediate future, without however lowering expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.



Traders consider there to be a 46% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its March 20 meeting, compared with 40% yesterday, according to CME Group's Fedwatch barometer.



As the days go by and the data improves, it looks like the Fed is on track for a soft landing, with minimal damage to the economy", commented Callie Cox, US market analyst for eToro.



On other markets, the reaction was minimal: the dollar slightly accelerated its gains against the euro, a victim of the ECB's more conciliatory tone, and the US 10-year climbed as high as 4.18% before falling back to around 4.13%.,



On the value side, the technology sector again stood out, gaining 1.2% in the wake of IBM's reassuring publication, which confirmed all the promises of AI for tech heavyweights.



The IT group's share price climbed 12% to a new ten-year high after reporting favorable forecasts for 2024.



Conversely, Tesla's results and, above all, its outlook were disappointing, causing the electric car manufacturer to fall by almost 10%.



Boeing was also down, losing a further 4%, with analysts at Bank of America advising investors to stay away from the stock in view of the complications arising from the problems with its 737 MAX aircraft.



