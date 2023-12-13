Wall Street: virtually unchanged as it awaits the Fed

December 13, 2023 at 11:08 am EST Share

Wall Street was virtually unchanged on Wednesday morning, with only a few hours to go before the Fed's monetary policy decisions.



Just over an hour after opening, the Dow Jones was perfectly stable at 36,572.6 points, while the Nasdaq Composite managed to nibble 0.3% and set new records above 14,600 points.600 points.



At the end of a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee (FOMC), the Fed will issue its statement at 2:00 p.m. (New York time), followed by a press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.



The outcome of the meeting is not exactly shrouded in suspense, as investors rate the probability of a rate hike at over 98%.



But the questions surrounding the tone of Jerome Powell's press release and speech are much more real, prompting market participants to exercise a degree of caution.



The recent rally in US equity markets was largely based on the belief that the Fed would cut rates starting next year.



However, given the strength of the job market and overall growth, the Fed may not be as accommodating as some investors had anticipated.



Uncertainties also remain over the trajectory of inflation, as illustrated by the stagnation of US producer prices in November compared with the previous month.



Excluding food, energy and business services, the PPI index was even up 0.1% month-on-month



Investors are also beginning to reposition themselves on the oil market after the recent fall in prices, which took WTI to near six-month lows.



The price of a barrel of light Texas crude recovered by 1.2% to $69.5, following the announcement of a further weekly fall in crude oil inventories, but for the time being remains below the symbolic $70 mark.



On the bond market, the ten-year Treasuries rate fell back to 4.16%, a new low since the beginning of the summer, with some investors switching to Treasuries in the face of valuations sometimes deemed too high on equities.



The dollar remains stable against the euro, in the 1.08 zone, pending decisions by the Fed and announcements by the European Central Bank (ECB), scheduled for tomorrow.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.