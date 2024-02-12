WallStreet rains records but reverses course around 7pm

February 12, 2024 at 05:58 pm EST

The New York Stock Exchange got off to a good start this week, and even if the US indices ended the session in disarray, Monday's session will remain marked by another shower of absolute records.





The Dow Jones index set a double intraday record (38,927) and closed +0.33% at 38,797.



The S&P-500 also shattered an intraday record at 5,048, but ended slightly down by -0.1% at 5,022 points.022 points.

The S&P had risen sharply in the morning in the wake of energy stocks (the big losers of 2023) and Diamondback Energy, which jumped 9.4% after announcing the purchase of Endeavor Energy Resources (a large unlisted group exploiting shale oil in the Permian region) for $26 billion, part cash and part stock.



The Nasdaq Composite ended down -0.30% at 15,942, while the Nasdaq-100 dropped -0.45% to 17,882, after posting a symmetrical gain at 5:30 pm (new all-time high of 18,041 points) and was still above 18,020 at around 7 pm.

The semiconductor sector was once again incandescent from 3:30 to 6:30 pm, with Nvidia soaring +3.3% but ending the day at just +0.2%: in the end, the 'SOXX' appeared mixed, with ASML -2.2%, Cadence and Microchip -1.7%, Broadcom -1.5%, but Qualcomm took +1.4%, Intel +1.7% and Marvel Techno +2.3%.

The Nasdaq was also weighed down by Microsoft (-1.3%), Amazon (-2.3%) and Tesla (-2.8%).



This slight reversal at mid-session does not call into question the bull-trend, and Wall Street could sign its 15th week of gains in a series of 16.



Investors are counting on the series of economic indicators expected in the coming days to maintain the bullish momentum in place since the start of the year.



Tomorrow, Wall Street will take note of the US consumer price index, which is expected to have slowed in January (retail sales were unchanged according to data from retail giants), which could confirm the prospect of further monetary easing.



Other important indicators will follow, such as import prices and retail sales on Thursday, before Michigan consumer confidence on Friday.



