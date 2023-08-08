STORY: West African countries and global powers hope there is still a window of opportunity for mediation with Niger's coup leaders, ahead of a Thursday (August 10) summit that could agree on military intervention in the country.

The Economic Community of West African States, has scheduled the summit to discuss its standoff with the Niger junta.

But, the coup leaders have vowed to resist external pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Monday (August 7), delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso's military governments arrived in Niger to meet with leaders of the country's recent coup.

Abdoulaye Maiga is Mali's government spokesman.

"I would like to remind you that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been dealing for over ten years with the negative socio-economic, security, political and humanitarian consequences of NATO's hazardous adventure in Libya. Of course, we ask ourselves, if it took us 10 years, how many years would it take us to get over another adventure of the same nature in Niger?"

On the streets of Niamey, some residents welcomed their arrival.

Hoping that troops from the region's other junta-led states could help protect the leaders of Niger's recent coup from any potential show of force from other West African nations.

(Youssouf Rachid, Niamey resident)

"I really think it's important for these three countries to work together, because they're the three most important players in this fight in the tri-border area. And when they come to an agreement, when they talk to each other, they can really work out a strategy to eradicate this scourge."

The seventh power grab in West and Central Africa in three years has attracted global attention, partly due to Niger's pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants and its uranium and oil reserves.

The country is of economic and strategic importance for the United States, Europe, China and Russia.