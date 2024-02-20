STORY: A judge in Haiti has accused the country's former first lady of being complicit in the killing of her husband, then-president Jovenal Moise.

Moise was shot dead in 2021 when armed men broke into his bedroom in a raid that also injured his wife, Martine.

A 122-page judge order shared with local media this week, probing the Moise assassination, charged some fifty people for their roles in it.

They include the former first lady who the document said conspired with former Prime Minister Claude Joseph to kill Moise in order to take over the presidency herself.

Martine Moise, who hasn't responded to Reuters' request for comment, is a vocal critic of the new administration.

She has previously criticized unjust arrests and political persecutions.

Meanwhile, Joseph, the former PM, told the Miami Herald that the president's de-facto successor, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, was the main beneficiary of these accusations.

He said Henry was now "weaponizing the Haitian justice system" to persecute opponents in "a classic coup d'etat."

A spokesperson for Henry's office said the judge was independent and was "free to issue his order in accordance with the law and his conscience.

A separate case on Moise's killing is being tried in Miami.

Six of 11 defendants have pleaded guilty to a plot to send Colombian mercenaries to kidnap Moise, a plan which was at the eleventh hour changed to a plot to murder him.

The conspirators had according to U.S. charges sought to replace Moise with Haitian-American pastor Christian Emmanuel Sanon.