Widow of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi granted political asylum in US -Wash Post

December 21, 2023 at 02:33 pm EST

(Reuters) - The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the U.S., the Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday.

It cited Hanan Elatr as saying "I couldn't really believe it" after she read the letter informing her of the decision. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was murdered on the grounds of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)