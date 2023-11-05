The Washington Post is expected to announce Lewis's appointment as soon as this week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.
|01:32am
(Reuters) - Will Lewis, the former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, will be the next chief executive of The Washington Post, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the decision.
The Washington Post is expected to announce Lewis's appointment as soon as this week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
