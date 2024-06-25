JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa has recorded its third death from the viral infection mpox in an outbreak that started in May and has seen 16 laboratory-confirmed cases so far, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

The third person who died was a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal province who had mpox-like symptoms including a rash all over his body, the ministry said.

"He passed on at home and the results came back positive for mpox on the 23rd June 2024," it added in a statement.

