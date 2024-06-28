CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party resolved at a meeting of its Federal Executive on Thursday to continue negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa over cabinet positions, a DA source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

The senior party source said that the DA was still committed to negotiations and the party was "not at the point of drawing lines in the sand and giving final ultimatums".

The comments come after local news reports said on Thursday that there had been a major disagreement between the DA and the African National Congress over the trade and industry minister position in Ramaphosa's cabinet, which is yet to be announced more than a week after he was sworn in for a second term as head of state.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Winning)