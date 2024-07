July 06, 2024 at 08:14 am EDT

July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power company Eskom is set to publish figures showing a 15 billion rand ($823 million) annual loss, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

($1 = 18.2269 rand) (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)