JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Pick n Pay will issue 252.2 million new shares at 15.86 rand per share in a rights offer to raise 4 billion rand ($221 million), it said on Thursday as the country's third biggest grocery group looks to reduce its debt.

Pick n Pay, which has 2,279 stores across South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe, said the rights offer price represents a discount of approximately 32.48%.

($1 = 18.1059 rand)

