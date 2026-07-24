Looking at this weeks' charts, one might be tempted to think that Wall Street running on fumes, while Europe is running on gasoline. But let's be fair, S&P 500 profits are actually running on chips… and tracking a 26,5% increase, even as Tesla and Alphabet burn cash on AI. Europe's rebound has a different fuel: energy earnings are expected to jump 122,6%, while the same $100 barrel feeds inflation and financing costs.

Tesla fell more than 14 % after returning to cash burn, while Alphabet lost nearly 7% after reporting negative free cash flow and lifting its AI spending plans. Across the Atlantic, energy-sector earnings in the STOXX 600 are expected to jump 122,6%. Wall Street’s AI buildout is consuming cash just as Europe’s oil producers are minting it.

The U.S. earnings machine remains stronger overall. With more than 80 S&P 500 companies reported, second-quarter profits were tracking a 26,5% increase, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data cited by Reuters, compared with 17,3% for the STOXX 600. Yet both markets are leaning on narrow engines. Semiconductors are expected to contribute about 44% of the S&P 500’s profit growth. In Europe, remove energy and the rate falls to 7.2%.

The comparison is not like-for-like. The indices have different sector weights, and the STOXX 600 spans Britain, Switzerland and the Nordic countries as well as the euro area. What it reveals is concentration: the headline growth rate says less about the average company than about the sectors doing the heavy lifting.

Europe’s own numbers are still solid. Companies in the STOXX 600 are expected to report 17,3% earnings growth based on results from 77 companies and estimates for the rest of the index. Revenue is forecast to rise 11,5%, its best performance since late 2022, ending a 13-quarter run of flat or declining sales. Nearly every sector except healthcare is expected to grow, so the rebound extends beyond oil. Its 10,1% (17.3% vs. 7.2%) gap with the ex-energy rate nevertheless gives the barrel an outsized role.

Figure 1. The gap between headline and ex-energy earnings shows how strongly the sector is lifting the aggregate. Source: LSEG I/B/E/S data cited by Reuters, July 23, 2026.

Where the energy windfall lands

Repsol and TotalEnergies made the transfer visible this week. Repsol’s adjusted net income rose to €1.84 billion in the second quarter from €598 million a year earlier, beating the LSEG consensus of €1.64 billion. TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income of $6 billion, up 67% from $3.6 billion a year earlier and its strongest result in nearly three years. Its refining and chemicals earnings climbed 362% to $1.8 billion.

The windfall extends beyond crude prices. Supply disruptions have widened refining margins for diesel and jet fuel while European inventories remain low. TotalEnergies said its upstream and downstream businesses were benefiting simultaneously, an unusual combination because higher crude costs often squeeze refiners. Repsol expects strong margins into 2027, citing disruptions around Hormuz, outages at Russian refineries and resilient fuel demand.

For shareholders in energy producers, the arithmetic was generous. Repsol gained 3,6% after its results and TotalEnergies about 2,5%. The rest of the market saw the other side of the barrel. Brent touched $100, the STOXX 600 fell 1.3%, and European energy stocks rose 1,54% while technology lost 2.9% and food and beverage dropped 4.1%.

Thursday’s tape showed how unevenly the recovery is distributed. Producers and refiners capture the windfall, whereas households, airlines, manufacturers, logistics operators and consumer companies encounter it as a cost. The aggregate index can report faster profit growth even while the economy absorbs what amounts to a tax on energy use.

Figure 2. The positive contribution to energy profits travels through the economy as a cost, an inflation risk and a financing constraint.

Europe Inc. and the euro-area economy are not moving in lockstep

The "Wall Street vs. Main Street" divide applies to Europe as well, since listed companies do not mirror domestic GDP. Europe’s largest groups sell globally, earn in several currencies and often have stronger pricing power than the smaller firms and households around them. Their profits can accelerate while the regional economy remains subdued, and a monthly rebound in activity does not automatically translate into equal gains across corporate margins.

Euro-area GDP fell 0,2% quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2026 (although the figure is backward-looking and predates the latest energy shock), while employment rose 0,1%. Ireland’s volatile multinational sector amplified the contraction, so the figure does not describe a broad collapse. It still shows how little cyclical cushion the region carried into the latest energy shock.

Friday’s flash PMIs narrowed the gap, at least for now. The euro-area composite index jumped to 51.9 in July from 50.0, well above the 50.3 consensus and consistent, in S&P Global’s model, with GDP growing at roughly 0,3% quarter on quarter. Services returned to expansion at 51.6 and the manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0, while new orders increased for the first time since February and at their fastest pace since April 2023.

Germany returned to growth with a composite PMI of 51.2, led by manufacturing at 52.2, while services remained at 49.6. France nearly stabilized, with the composite at 49.6 and services at 49.8. Across the euro area, new orders rose at their fastest pace since April 2023, price pressures eased and employment edged higher. The surveys therefore argue against saying that energy is already crushing activity. Much of the fieldwork, however, preceded the latest surge in Brent.

Figure 3. July’s surveys show a broad euro-area rebound, led by Germany, while France remains just below the expansion threshold. Source: S&P Global flash PMI data cited by Reuters, July 24, 2026.

The credit channel is becoming less friendly as well. In the ECB’s July bank lending survey, a net 7% of euro-area banks reported tighter standards for corporate loans in the second quarter. The tightening was most pronounced in the car industry and energy-intensive manufacturing. Banks expect standards to tighten further across most sectors in the third quarter.

Companies are already feeling the change. In the ECB’s Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises, a net 42% of firms reported higher bank-loan interest rates, up from 26% in the previous quarter. Large listed groups can rely on cash balances or capital markets, but smaller suppliers and domestically focused companies have fewer escape routes. More expensive financing affects inventories first, then capital spending, hiring and, eventually... growth.

The ECB sees the cost side of the shock

Euro-area inflation slowed to 2.8% in June from 3,2% in May, but the breakdown explains why the ECB remains uneasy. Energy contributed 0.77 percentage points to the annual rate, while services contributed 1.51 points. Inflation excluding energy stood at 2,2%, much closer to the central bank’s target.

The ECB kept its three key rates unchanged on Thursday after raising them by 25 basis points in June. It warned that energy prices remained above pre-conflict levels and that the full inflationary impact had yet to appear. Policymakers are watching transport and production costs, then wages, expectations and selling prices. Traders still treated a September increase as the most likely outcome, although their conviction is as volatile as oil prices.

That produces an always more complex feedback loop for equities. Energy profits improve the earnings total, good. But persistently expensive energy raises inflation risk, lifts bond yields and increases the discount rate applied to future cash flows. The boost from a strong quarter for oil companies can therefore be partly or even entirely offset, at the index level, by lower valuation multiples across the wider market.

The pressure is concentrated in sectors caught between weaker demand and higher costs. Automakers, chemicals producers, airlines and food companies face different combinations of expensive inputs, rising financing costs and limited room to raise prices. Companies with genuine pricing power can protect margins. Others will reveal the shock through lower volumes, heavier promotions or weaker guidance.

Figure 4. Energy remained a material contributor to euro-area inflation in June, even as the headline rate eased. Source: Eurostat, July 17, 2026.

The breadth test comes next

But oil should not get all the credit here. Yes, Europe remains a technological laggard... But ex-energy earnings are still expected to grow 7,2%, and revenue growth of 11.5% points to a recovery that is broader than commodity accounting. Europe’s earnings rebound is concentrated, but it is not fictional.

STMicroelectronics shows how demanding the market has become outside energy. Second-quarter EBITDA of $679 million missed the $797.7 million consensus, and third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.70 billion landed just below expectations. The company still raised its data-center revenue ambition to more than $1 billion in 2026 and well above $2 billion in 2027. Its shares fell 17,7%. European technology is facing a tough crowd: strong bookings and an attractive long-term story no longer excuse a near-term miss.

Next week’s reports from banks, industrial groups and automakers will provide a cleaner test. Volume growth, order books, input costs, working capital, loan-loss provisions and full-year guidance will show whether profits are spreading through the economy or remaining concentrated among companies with direct exposure to scarcity.

What would change the story

A rapid decline in oil prices would reduce part of the energy windfall, but it would also ease household bills, industrial costs, inflation expectations and pressure on the ECB. If ex-energy profits keep rising while the July improvement in new orders and activity survives, the recovery will look more durable and less dependent on one sector.

The harsher scenario combines oil near $100, tighter bank credit and weaker company guidance. Europe could then preserve strong headline earnings for a while even as the demand and financing conditions beneath them deteriorate. Energy would continue to flatter the index until its indirect costs reached the rest of the income statement.

The 10.1% gap does not invalidate the rebound, but it identifies what is doing the heavy lifting.

As ever, the dosage makes the poison. A temporary energy windfall can support Europe’s earnings season. A prolonged one can weaken the customers, borrowers and industrial companies that the next earnings season will depend on.