       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 11/05 12:50:00 pm
4363.04 PTS   +0.69%
After hours
-0.34%
4348.29 PTS
Chemours CEO sees strong chemicals demand in 2022

11/05/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chemours Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman expects demand for chemicals to remain strong into 2022, as companies rush to restock after supply chain hits and look to sustainable materials amid a spotlight on climate change.

Companies that make chemicals, used in everything from electronics to vehicles, have seen strong demand this year as economies reopen. However, investors and analysts worry that the post-pandemic surge in demand may taper out.

Demand for all of Chemours' businesses, except semiconductors used in the automotive sector, remain robust, Newman told Reuters in an interview, adding that the need to restock the supply chain should boost the company's sales.

He also does not expect the chip shortage to normalize before 2023, but said there is an opportunity for Chemours to supply chemicals for new semiconductor plants being built.

Newman also expects the global green push to help Chemours products such as sustainable coolants in refrigerators and polymers used in electric vehicles.

"In short, as the world moves to more sustainable and renewable energy, we'll be right there," Newman said.

The chemicals company, which makes everything from coolers for car engines to hydrogen fuel membranes to pigments, had on Thursday reported a strong third-quarter profit and raised its earnings forecast. Chemours shares were up as much as 11% on Friday.

Chemours, which was spun off from DuPont in 2015, now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $3.93 and $4.13 per share, well above the previous forecast of about $2.84 to $3.56 per share.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company, which had risen 19% this year, were up 9.5% at $32.32 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX 50
01:13pChemours CEO sees strong chemicals demand in 2022
RE
01:08pEUROPE : European shares end week higher as Pfizer pill lifts travel stocks
RE
07:43aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday After Bank of England Holds Rates Steady
MT
11/04EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 4333.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04EUROPE : European shares close at record high after Fed, BoE announcements
RE
11/04European Bourses Tracking Higher Midday, Oil and Property Issues Gaining
MT
11/04PRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia in good -2-
DJ
11/03EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 4309.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03EUROPE : European shares end at record high on strong earnings
RE
11/03European Bourses Steady Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Release; Oil Slumping
MT
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
01:20pING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12:38pKering's third participation at China international import expo 2021
PU
12:28pVolkswagen to invest some 1 billion by 2026 – South America region to be geared ..
PU
12:08pAmendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11:28aINTESA SANPAOLO : DBRS Morningstar revises trend from negative to stable and confirms rati..
PU
11:17aEni Unit Appoints New CEO, Chairman Ahead Of 2022 IPO
MT
11:10aVolkswagen CEO's Plan Requires Better Implementation, Labor Leader Says
MT
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
SAFRAN 120.36 Real-time Quote.5.03%
AIRBUS SE 113.9 Real-time Quote.4.50%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 61.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.45%
VINCI 95.56 Real-time Quote.2.46%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 708.9 Real-time Quote.2.37%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 28.6 Real-time Quote.-1.17%
SANOFI 88.46 Real-time Quote.-1.37%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 55.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.81%
VONOVIA SE 52.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.86%
PROSUS N.V. 72.91 Real-time Quote.-3.71%
