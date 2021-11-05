Chemours CEO sees strong chemicals demand in 2022

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chemours Co Chief Executive Officer
Mark Newman expects demand for chemicals to remain strong into
2022, as companies rush to restock after supply chain hits and
look to sustainable materials amid a spotlight on climate
change.
Companies that make chemicals, used in everything from
electronics to vehicles, have seen strong demand this year as
economies reopen. However, investors and analysts worry that the
post-pandemic surge in demand may taper out.
Demand for all of Chemours' businesses, except
semiconductors used in the automotive sector, remain robust,
Newman told Reuters in an interview, adding that the need to
restock the supply chain should boost the company's sales.
He also does not expect the chip shortage to normalize
before 2023, but said there is an opportunity for Chemours to
supply chemicals for new semiconductor plants being built.
Newman also expects the global green push to help Chemours
products such as sustainable coolants in refrigerators and
polymers used in electric vehicles.
"In short, as the world moves to more sustainable and
renewable energy, we'll be right there," Newman said.
The chemicals company, which makes everything from coolers
for car engines to hydrogen fuel membranes to pigments, had on
Thursday reported a strong third-quarter profit and raised its
earnings forecast. Chemours shares were up as much as 11% on
Friday.
Chemours, which was spun off from DuPont in 2015, now
expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $3.93 and $4.13
per share, well above the previous forecast of about $2.84 to
$3.56 per share.
Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company, which had
risen 19% this year, were up 9.5% at $32.32 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)