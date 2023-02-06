Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
2023-02-06
4217.05 PTS   -0.96%
03:37aCopper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
02/05Asia shares skid, dollar firm as yields spike
RE
02/03EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.91% Higher at 4257.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
Copper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist

02/06/2023 | 03:37am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, led by losses in Aurubis AG, the continent's largest copper producer, while fears that the global rate-hiking cycle may persist for longer kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4% at 0815 GMT, after clocking two consecutive weeks of gains on optimism that the United States and the euro zone would likely avoid a recession.

All the sector indices, barring telecommunications, were in the red. Basic resources and technology bore the brunt of selling pressure, dropping around 1% each.

Aurubis AG dropped 6.4% after posting a roughly 24% fall in quarterly earnings due to high energy prices and inflation.

Eurazeo slipped 0.8% after the French private equity and investment company named a new executive board and said current chief executive, Virginie Morgon, would leave her role.

Meanwhile, Rovio Entertainment jumped 13% after the producer of the 'Angry Birds' video game said it had begun preliminary non-binding talks with parties, including Playtika Holding Corp, regarding a potential tender offer.

Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, gained nearly 1% on plans to generate greater value longer-term from its retailers' payment business as it explores strategic options for the unit.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswasin Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG -6.34% 95.56 Delayed Quote.32.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.64208 Delayed Quote.0.74%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 0.78% 4.143 Delayed Quote.23.07%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.11735 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.691329 Delayed Quote.0.22%
EURAZEO SE -1.15% 64.35 Real-time Quote.12.05%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.01% 4222.45 Delayed Quote.12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.011228 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. -1.38% 10.75 Delayed Quote.26.32%
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 13.56% 8.66 Delayed Quote.25.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.69% 458.23 Delayed Quote.8.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.69% 1059.54 Delayed Quote.8.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 0.927429 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.414 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 27.645 Real-time Quote.1.12%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 20.258 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.51%
NORDEA BANK ABP 125.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.30%
BAYER AG 56.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.20%
ADYEN N.V. 1590.4 Real-time Quote.-1.68%
PROSUS N.V. 73.48 Real-time Quote.-1.92%
ADIDAS AG 157.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.07%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 623.6 Real-time Quote.-2.27%
LINDE PLC 323.6 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
