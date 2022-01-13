Log in
Defensive stocks drive European shares lower on virus, monetary policy worries

01/13/2022 | 05:39am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as defensive and construction stocks fell on worries over a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and signs of a tighter monetary policy environment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, with shares in healthcare, and personal and household goods falling the most, while Swiss plumbing supplies firm Geberit's quarterly update hit construction stocks.

Geberit slipped 3.9% as it said increased uncertainty made it impossible to provide the 2022 outlook for prices of raw materials or the construction market overall.

The STOXX 600, which hit a record high at the start of the year, has struggled to maintain the gains as major central banks signal tighter policies, while investors remain concerned around the impact of higher inflation, the Omicron variant and supply pressures as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off.

European stocks could struggle to see major rallies with the looming prospects of higher rates, said Equiti Capital analyst David Madden.

"We're going to see some companies particularly in the retail space, manufacturing sectors start talking about lower margins."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, while the French Senate approved new measures to tackle the virus, including a vaccine pass.

Tech stocks gained for a third straight day following a seven-day losing streak. TMSC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted record quarterly profit on strong demand, boosting the sector.

Semiconductor companies including BE Semiconductors, ASM International and Soitec climbed between 4.6% and 5.7%, while ASML Holding gained 2.5%.

STMicro added 2.3%, while Infineon inched up 1.7%.

Among other stocks, Germany's largest solar group SMA Solar Technology dropped 7.1% after a second forecast cut for 2021.

Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen rose 5.3% after reporting quarterly organic revenue growth well above forecasts.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. 5.55% 376.9 Real-time Quote.-8.16%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 2.86% 664.9 Real-time Quote.-8.55%
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. 8.25% 81.64 Real-time Quote.0.48%
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S 5.73% 536 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
EURO STOXX 50 0.06% 4320.27 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
GEBERIT AG -3.56% 672.2 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 2.45% 40.18 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG -9.50% 32.66 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
SOITEC 5.58% 219.6 Real-time Quote.-3.35%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 3.20% 43.965 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.02% 1095.43 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 663.8 Real-time Quote.2.71%
DANONE 58.2 Real-time Quote.2.45%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 154.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
VINCI 96.97 Real-time Quote.1.86%
LINDE PLC 341.29 Delayed Quote.1.44%
ADYEN N.V. 2011.5 Real-time Quote.-1.18%
AIRBUS SE 117.12 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
KONE OYJ 61.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
KERING 697.8 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
NOKIA OYJ 5.289 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.38%
Heatmap :