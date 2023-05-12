The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 22.55 points or 0.52% this week to 4317.88

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 90.71 points or 2.06% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 8.13 points or 0.19%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.12 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 20.98% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 2.06% from its 52-week high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 31.68% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 16.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.06% from its 2023 closing high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 11.98% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 524.26 points or 13.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

