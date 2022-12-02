Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  11:03 2022-12-02 am EST
3975.36 PTS   -0.23%
10:16aEuro, European shares fall after U.S. jobs data
RE
06:47aOil Slump, US Payroll Prospects Stall European Bourses Midday
MT
03:33aEuropean shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Euro, European shares fall after U.S. jobs data

12/02/2022 | 10:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker grabs a pack of 20-euro notes at the Bank of Portugal fortified complex in Carregado, Alenquer

(Corrects to remove extraneous letter in headline)

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares, the euro and government bond prices fell after U.S. jobs data came in above expectations, challenging hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The euro fell 0.8% to as low as $1.0430, having earlier traded a fraction higher on the day, and the pan-European STOXX 600 plunged to a session low after the data and was last down 0.4%.

The index is now set to break six weeks of consecutive gains.

Euro zone government bond yields, which move inversely with prices, reversed earlier falls. Germany's 10-year yield rose as much as 3 basis points on the day to 1.855%, having been down around 5 bps prior to the release. Germany's 2-year yield, more sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was last unchanged at 2.04%, having fallen 8 bps before the data.

(This story has been refiled to remove the extraneous letter in the headline)

(Reporting by London markets team, editing by Yoruk Bahceli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.64597 Delayed Quote.2.13%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.17% 1.16623 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.23% 0.708672 Delayed Quote.2.71%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.07% 3980.31 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.011719 Delayed Quote.0.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.04% 443.58 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.04% 1024.5 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.50% 0.954745 Delayed Quote.9.08%
