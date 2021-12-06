Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 12/06 09:46:54 am
4103.86 PTS   +0.58%
European shares bounce after volatile week

12/06/2021 | 03:37am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Oil stocks helped drive a rebound in European stocks on Monday after sharp losses late last week when fears about the Omicron variant and the U.S. monetary policy outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.7% as of 0818 GMT, with the energy sector climbing 1.4%. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices for crude sold to Asia and the United States. [O/R]

Helping allay some concerns over Omicron, a South African health official said over the weekend that the variant caused mild infections, while top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

Among stocks, French construction materials company Saint-Gobain rose 1% after announcing it was acquiring all shares in U.S.-based GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.

Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped 3.3% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to "market perform, while Deutsche Bank added 2.9% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight".

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.44% 4102.64 Delayed Quote.15.63%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -3.91% 49.01 Real-time Quote.-42.22%
SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LIMITED -1.19% 70.6 End-of-day quote.3.98%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 120.15 Real-time Quote.2.34%
TOTALENERGIES SE 43.18 Real-time Quote.2.00%
SAFRAN 100.5 Real-time Quote.1.86%
CRH PLC 43.53 Real-time Quote.1.66%
AIRBUS SE 100.16 Real-time Quote.1.63%
PROSUS N.V. 69.87 Real-time Quote.-0.56%
KERING 679.8 Real-time Quote.-0.61%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 679.5 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
ADYEN N.V. 2276 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
LINDE PLC 320.7 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
Heatmap :