Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:21 2022-08-22 am EDT
3664.39 PTS   -1.77%
03:37aEUROPE : European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
RE
08/19EUROPE : European shares skid on recession fears; German producer prices see highest-ever rise
RE
08/18EUROPE : European shares slip ahead of inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals

08/22/2022 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, with major regional markets in the red, as investors fretted about hawkish signals from European Central Bank policymakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% as of 0720 GMT. Chemicals, autos and tech stocks led declines, while miners inched 0.4% higher.

The European Central Bank must keep raising rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high through 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper.

Focus is on minutes of the ECB's last policy meeting due this week that are likely to sound hawkish, as well as on euro zone flash PMIs due Tuesday.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday. Oil stocks fell 0.7%.

Shares in Fresenius and its dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care rose 5.2% and 2.1%, respectively, in early trade after the German healthcare group said its long-serving boss, Stephan Sturm, would quit.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.47% 0.68857 Delayed Quote.7.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.16% 1.17945 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.25% 0.768309 Delayed Quote.10.17%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.72% 3667.86 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 1.85% 36.87 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 6.01% 26.08 Delayed Quote.-30.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.5.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 94.99 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.83% 444.0959 Real-time Quote.149.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -1.10% 995.9 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.34% 0.9999 Delayed Quote.13.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 59.885 Delayed Quote.-20.87%
WTI -0.79% 88.761 Delayed Quote.20.45%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:37aEUROPE : European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
RE
08/19EUROPE : European shares skid on recession fears; German producer prices see highest-ever ..
RE
08/18EUROPE : European shares slip ahead of inflation data
RE
08/16EUROPE : Miners boost European stocks to fifth day of gains
RE
08/16Stocks subdued, oil weakens on recession fears
RE
08/15EUROPE : European shares edge higher; weak China data stokes worries
RE
08/09EUROPE : European shares edge lower after strong start to week
RE
08/08EUROPE : European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
RE
08/05EUROPE : European shares steady ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
08/04EUROPE : Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:36aCRH : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:16aBAYER : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including a late-breaking presentat..
PU
02:01aKONE appoints Joe Bao as Executive Vice President for Greater China and member of the E..
AQ
12:44aVolkswagen's Porsche To Match Production Numbers Of Electric Macan With Combustion Ones
MT
08/21Ukraine calls on Canada to shelve turbine exemption as German chancellor to visit
AQ
08/19BBVA : Yes No X - Form 6-K
PU
08/19Canada says hydrogen better than LNG for German needs
RE
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
SANOFI 82.37 Real-time Quote.0.87%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.981 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.45%
BBVA 4.557 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.94%
BMW AG 73.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.95%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 56.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.21%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.913 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.68%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 140.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.85%
Heatmap :