  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:46 2022-12-28 am EST
3829.37 PTS   -0.09%
03:33aEuropean shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
12:52aAsian shares muted as investors fret over China reopening
RE
12/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 3832.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening

12/28/2022 | 03:33am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched up on Wednesday, with UK's FTSE 100 outpacing peers after a long Christmas holiday weekend as investors assessed Beijing's steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 8:09 GMT, while the FTSE 100 gained 0.9% as commodity-linked and China-exposed stocks gained. The UK market was closed for holidays since its half-day trading on Friday.

Miners jumped in early trading as copper prices rallied on hopes of a demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy after China further eased its stringent COVID curbs on Monday.

China-exposed luxury firms extended gains, with LVMH, Kering and Richemont rising between 0.3% and 0.5%.

London-listed financials exposed to China such as insurer Prudential and HSBC added 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Ireland stock market, which was also closed since its half-day trading on Friday, rose with the ISEQ gaining 0.6%.

Traders and analysts said thin trading volumes also influenced market moves.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 0.54% 121.45 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.04% 3832.18 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
FTSE 100 0.84% 7528.78 Delayed Quote.1.20%
KERING 0.67% 481.45 Real-time Quote.-32.31%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.22% 691.5 Real-time Quote.-5.06%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.35% 1076.55 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.73% 1534.65 Real-time Quote.3.15%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.19% 428.86 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.19% 990.92 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
