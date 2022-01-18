Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 01/18 11:50:00 am
4257.82 PTS   -1.03%
After hours
0.07%
4260.92 PTS
01:46pEUROPE : European shares end at one-week low as tech resumes its descent
RE
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.03% Lower at 4257.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:43aEuropean Bourses Sag Midday on Interest Rates, Pandemic
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares end at one-week low as tech resumes its descent

01/18/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European shares closed at a one-week low on Tuesday, with tech stocks losing the most as a rise in short-term U.S. Treasury yields reflected increased expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as soon as March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.0% to 479.79 points. Tech stocks declined 2.2%, the most among their peers, as they resumed a losing spree that began at the start of the year.

Two-year Treasury yields , which track short-term rate expectations in the United States, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020. Higher lending rates tend to discount future earnings in technology firms.

The European tech sector has closed lower for 10 of the 12 trading sessions so far this year.

"With the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and BoE (Bank of England) already in tightening mode, it is difficult not to see the ECB (European Central Bank) similarly changing tack and moving policy towards fighting inflation also, particularly given the impact of soaring energy prices and the expectation that these are expected to continue their steady rise higher," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"We had a good start to the year, but that early euphoria has waned, and equities might have a difficult couple of weeks in the run-up to the Federal Reserve meeting."

The STOXX 600 hit record highs at the start of this month, but sharply reversed course as hawkish central banks, geopolitical tensions and soaring energy prices kept investors on edge.

Investors are now awaiting next week's Fed policy meeting following hawkish signals from central bank officials.

The fourth-quarter earnings season is also expected to help gauge the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant and supply chain issues on European earnings.

Oil stocks were among the few gainers for the day, rising 1.1% as crude prices surged to seven-year highs after political unrest in the Middle East stoked fears of limited supply. [O/R]

Among individual stocks, Swiss asset management firm GAM Holding slumped 16.7% after saying it expected to post a roughly 30 million franc net loss for 2021 when it reports earnings next month.

French food caterer Sodexo rose 1.7% after Reuters reported Bain Capital was looking to bid for a stake in its benefits and rewards services unit.

Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli fell 3.0% after it said sales of its upmarket chocolates will likely grow at a slower pace in 2022 than last year, due to supply chain bottlenecks.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Amy Caren Daniel and Paul Simao)

By Anisha Sircar and Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.01% 0.52823 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.27% 0.63351 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.50% 0.71766 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.28% 1.19929 Delayed Quote.0.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.49% 1.35836 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.21% 0.586696 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.47% 0.703636 Delayed Quote.0.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.79672 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.8336 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.76% 1.1324 Delayed Quote.0.36%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.03% 4257.82 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
GAM HOLDING AG -16.72% 1.25 Delayed Quote.10.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.09% 0.009879 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.34% 0.011841 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.41% 0.013412 Delayed Quote.0.42%
LINDT -2.96% 108100 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 87.1 Delayed Quote.11.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.6756 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.12% 63.47 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
SODEXO 1.69% 83.26 Real-time Quote.6.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.98% 1081.01 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.52% 0.736214 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.76% 0.88308 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
WTI 0.66% 85.021 Delayed Quote.8.53%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
01:46pEUROPE : European shares end at one-week low as tech resumes its descent
RE
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.03% Lower at 4257.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:43aEuropean Bourses Sag Midday on Interest Rates, Pandemic
MT
01/17EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 4302.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/14EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.78% Lower at 4272.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/14European Bourses Track Lower in Global Equities Slump
MT
01/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4315.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13Merck KGaA Names Chief Strategy Officer
MT
01/13European Bourses Steady at Midday on Pandemic Outlook
MT
01/12EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 4316.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12:10pPROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
11:50aUK regulatory shake-up could address lack of domestic commercial reinsurance -lobby gro..
RE
11:49aLeonardo reaches deal on furlough for Aerostructures workers
RE
11:47aLVMH : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
10:40aTHE FUTURE OF THE INTERNET : Green infrastructure and fair cost sharing
PU
10:37aVolkswagen Forms JV With Bosch To Provide Battery Equipment Solutions
MT
10:20aPROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
TOTALENERGIES SE 50.42 Real-time Quote.1.50%
ENI S.P.A. 13.334 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.92%
ADIDAS AG 254.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.86%
AXA 28.6 Real-time Quote.0.21%
DAIMLER AG 74.415 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.21%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 130.35 Real-time Quote.-2.25%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 641.4 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
L'ORÉAL 376 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
LINDE PLC 319.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.88%
PROSUS N.V. 74.2 Real-time Quote.-3.31%
Heatmap :