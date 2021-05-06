Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 05/06 11:50:00 am
3999.44 PTS   -0.08%
After hours
0.19%
4007.09 PTS
12:31pEurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower as oil, tech losses offset earnings boost
RE
06:55aAIR LIQUIDE  : Voting Rights
DJ
05/05EUROPE : European stocks bounce back from tech rout on strong data, commodities
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares end lower as oil, tech losses offset earnings boost

05/06/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks edged lower on Thursday, with the travel sector leading declines on weak results from Britain's Trainline, while food and beverage stocks hit a 14-month high on a batch of strong earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% lower. The travel and leisure sector was the worst performer, falling 1.7% after UK rail operator Trainline reported an annual loss.

Heavyweight oil stocks were among the top drags on the STOXX 600 as oil prices slipped, while technology shares fell in tandem with their U.S. peers. [.N]

Investors also appeared to be spooked by the Bank of England slowing the pace of its trillion dollar bond-purchasing programme, although it stressed that the decision was not a change in the stance of monetary policy.

Still, the prospect of policy tightening by major central banks has rattled markets this year, on fears that a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation could push up interest rates sooner than expected.

"For now, the Bank is taking a leaf out of the Federal Reserve's book, offering a fairly vague signal that tightening won't come until the recovery has made significant progress", ING analysts wrote in a note.

"However in the not-too-distant future, we expect the Bank will offer further details on how it might reduce its gilt holdings alongside future rate hikes."

Still, the bank's optimistic view on a British economic recovery pushed the FTSE 100 0.5% higher to a more than 14-month peak.

More than half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported earnings so far and 73% of those have topped profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Food and beverage stocks were the best performers for the day, pushed up by a 5.2% rise in Anheuser-Busch InBev after it reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations and said North America boss Michel Doukeris will replace Carlos Brito as chief executive officer.

Irish food processing firm Glanbia was the top gainer in the sector, after its first-quarter revenue rose more than 10%.

Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit gained 5% and French lender Societe Generale rose 5.5% after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Telecom Italia slid 5.5% after a report suggesting the government is set to drop a plan to create a single broadband network.

Healthcare stocks fell 0.1%, with Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. drugmakers Novavax and Moderna falling around 10% after U.S. President Joe Biden supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.08% 3999.44 Delayed Quote.12.67%
FTSE 100 0.52% 7076.17 Delayed Quote.8.96%
GLANBIA PLC 5.91% 13.26 Real-time Quote.20.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.48% 68.14 Delayed Quote.34.33%
MODERNA, INC. -1.54% 159.8701 Delayed Quote.55.87%
NOVAVAX, INC. -0.43% 170.7012 Delayed Quote.54.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.05% 982.08 Delayed Quote.11.71%
TRAINLINE PLC -6.66% 419.4 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
WTI -0.51% 64.73 Delayed Quote.37.41%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 61.74 Real-time Quote.5.20%
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT 244.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.41%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 31.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.68%
AXA 24.16 Real-time Quote.1.62%
AIR LIQUIDE 143.22 Real-time Quote.1.42%
VONOVIA SE 51.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.33%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 529.8 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 213.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.27%
ALLIANZ SE 213.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.77%
ADYEN N.V. 1888.8 Real-time Quote.-4.35%
Heatmap :