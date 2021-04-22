Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  Euro Stoxx 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European shares extend gains on upbeat Nestle, Volvo earnings

04/22/2021 | 03:25am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks moved towards record highs on Thursday after stumbling earlier in the week, as a set of strong earnings reports brightened sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, extending gains for a second straight session after fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases pushed European markets to their worst day in 2021 on Tuesday.

Nestle rose 2.2% after reporting its strongest quarterly sales growth in 10 years, helped by demand for coffee, dairy and petcare products.

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo jumped 4.6% as it beat market expectations for first-quarter core earnings on the back of surging demand.

Credit Suisse fell 5.7% after it posted a 757 million Swiss franc ($825.97 million) pre-tax loss in the first quarter, as the Archegos hit wiped out gains from bumper trading.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.67% 9.05 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
EURO STOXX 50 0.64% 4002.56 Delayed Quote.10.92%
NESTLÉ S.A. 2.95% 110.1 Delayed Quote.2.57%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -0.19% 103.3501 Delayed Quote.4.83%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.05% 1043.4911 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.53% 974.85 Delayed Quote.9.52%
