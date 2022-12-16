Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:20 2022-12-16 am EST
3806.63 PTS   -0.76%
03:38aEuropean shares eye weekly loss as central banks stay hawkish
RE
12/15EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 3.51% Lower at 3835.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Central Bank Outlooks Blunt European Bourses Midday
MT
European shares eye weekly loss as central banks stay hawkish

12/16/2022 | 03:38am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares dipped on Friday and were set to post declines for the week after major central banks pledged further rate hikes to combat runaway inflation, spurring concerns about a global economic downturn next year.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% to a fresh one-month low of 427.96 at 0813 GMT and was set for losses of 2.4% for the week.

The index posted its steepest one-day drop since May in the previous session after the European Central Bank joined the U.S. Federal Reserve in saying monetary policy will continue to tighten even at the risk to the economy.

On Friday, telecom and retail stocks led the losses among the major sectors on the STOXX 600. Shares of economically sensitive banks, which have been pummelled in the past week, rose 0.1%.

An initial reading on the euro zone's economy is due at 0900 GMT, which is expected to show business activity improved in December from last month, but remained in contraction.

Among individual stocks, Tele2 AB fell 3.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as Citigroup cut its price target on the telecom operator's stock.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.26% 0.6285 Delayed Quote.0.56%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.30% 1.14213 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.687503 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.96% 44.62 Delayed Quote.-23.86%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.79% 3805.26 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.25% 0.01133 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.88% 426.13 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.88% 984.39 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
TELE2 AB -4.84% 87.74 Delayed Quote.-28.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.939408 Delayed Quote.6.51%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
CRH PLC 3201.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.77%
ING GROEP N.V. 11.172 Real-time Quote.0.74%
ADYEN N.V. 1380.8 Real-time Quote.0.51%
ENI SPA 13.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.50%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 36.253 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.47%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 539.8 Real-time Quote.-2.12%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 29.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.22%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1463.5 Real-time Quote.-2.37%
VONOVIA SE 22.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.71%
LINDE PLC 330.8 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS