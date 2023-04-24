Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50
04:19:02 2023-04-24
4397.20 PTS   -0.26%
04/24/2023 | 03:35am EDT - European shares fall ahead of busy earnings week
RE
04/24/2023 | 01:32am EDT - Asia stocks in pensive mood for earnings-packed week
RE
04/21/2023 - EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.41% Higher at 4408.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares fall ahead of busy earnings week

04/24/2023 | 03:35am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, tracking losses in Asian markets as investors awaited more economic data this week and earnings from some of the highest-valued U.S. companies, along with major European banks and consumer companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.2% by 0710 GMT, with oil and gas shares falling the most by 1.1%, as oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday on concerns about rising interest rates.

Healthcare shares rose 0.4%, led by Philips NV, which jumped 10.8% after the Dutch health technology group posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Investors will closely monitor results from some of the highest-valued U.S. companies including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc this week.

Back home, big banks Barclays Plc, Santander, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, and consumer companies like Nestle SA, Reckitt and Unilever Plc report results this week.

Commentary from European Central Bank policymakers Fabio Panetta and Francois Villeroy de Galhau will be tracked closely for more clues on the ECB's monetary tightening path, while also Euro zone's flash estimates for GDP growth in April

Shares of Software AG skyrocketed 50.0% in early trade after private equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy the German software developer.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.11% 105.41 Delayed Quote.19.47%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.03% 106.96 Delayed Quote.27.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.60809 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.12% 154.96 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
BRENT OIL -0.60% 80.81 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.13164 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.671822 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.50% 9.943 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.21% 4399.02 Delayed Quote.16.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.011098 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.12% 285.76 Delayed Quote.19.16%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.15% 6482 Delayed Quote.12.48%
SILVER -0.61% 24.957 Delayed Quote.4.73%
SOFTWARE AG 49.72% 29.9 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.00% 469.02 Delayed Quote.10.38%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.13% 1093.7 Delayed Quote.11.28%
UBS GROUP AG 1.86% 18.39 Delayed Quote.4.94%
UNILEVER PLC -0.25% 4379 Delayed Quote.5.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.909719 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
WTI -0.55% 77.263 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
