Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04/19 03:43:01 am EDT
3804.46 PTS   -1.15%
03:36aEUROPE : European shares fall as Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening worries weigh
RE
04/14European Bourses Edge Higher Midday Ahead of European Central Bank Announcement
MT
04/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 3827.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares fall as Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening worries weigh

04/19/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were set for their worst day in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as worries about the war in Ukraine, expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and mixed earnings kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 1.0% after dropping 0.9% last week. Travel and construction shares led losses in early trade.

Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defences along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

All European regional markets were in the red.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year on Monday, saying U.S. inflation is "far too high".

Scor fell 2.6% after the French reinsurer said it expects to book charges for claims related to the Ukraine conflict.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.73801 Delayed Quote.1.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.30049 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7942 Delayed Quote.0.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.07878 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.84% 3814.72 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.013113 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6733 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
SCOR SE -4.12% 26.77 Real-time Quote.1.71%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.76% 1035.42 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:36aEUROPE : European shares fall as Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening worries weigh
RE
04/14European Bourses Edge Higher Midday Ahead of European Central Bank Announcement
MT
04/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 3827.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13EUROPE : Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day
RE
04/12EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 3831.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Ukraine, Interest Rate Outlooks
MT
04/11EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 3839.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11European Bourses Edge Lower Midday as Ukraine War Lengthens
MT
04/08EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.54% Lower at 3858.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 3802.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:34aStellantis Halts Production in Russia
DJ
03:28aPERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03:24aBMW MOTORRAD MOTORSPORT IN WORLDSBK : Heading to the ‘Cathedral of Speed' at Assen.
PU
03:18aTOTALENERGIES : Main Indicators
BU
03:18aStellantis Halts Russian Manufacturing Operations Amid Cross Sanctions
MT
03:16aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:15aStellantis Suspends Production in Kaluga, Russia
MT
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
TOTALENERGIES SE 47.655 Real-time Quote.2.07%
ENI S.P.A. 14.317 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 150.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.77%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 76.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.53%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 28.025 Real-time Quote.0.47%
PROSUS N.V. 45.7 Real-time Quote.-2.82%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1247 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
PERNOD RICARD 190.4 Real-time Quote.-3.08%
L'ORÉAL 349.25 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.172 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.41%
Heatmap :