Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:51 2022-10-13 am EDT
3322.86 PTS   -0.26%
03:36aEuropean shares fall for seventh day; focus on U.S. CPI data
RE
10/11European shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries
RE
10/06European shares rise ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares fall for seventh day; focus on U.S. CPI data

10/13/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, dragged by technology and real estate stocks, with investors' focus being solely on U.S. inflation data due later in the day to get clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.6% by 0714 GMT, down for a seventh straight session.

The index has fallen nearly 4.3% in the last six days, with markets worried about central banks' aggressive policy moves to tackle high inflation and recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about a recession.

Latest data confirmed German harmonised inflation was +10.9% y/y in September, while consumer prices (CPI) in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 1.1% from August.

All eyes are on U.S. CPI data due at 1230 GMT.

Minutes of the Fed's last meeting showed many officials "emphasized the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action".

Technology and real estate were the top losers among the STOXX 600's sectoral indexes, down 1.1% each.

Aroundtown slid 6.8% after Citigroup downgraded the real estate group's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

European semiconductor companies fell after chip-making technology supplier Applied Materials Inc said export restrictions to China would result in a $250 million-$550 million loss in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.

Shares of Infineon, ASML, ASMI, BESI and Aixtron slid between 1.3 and 2.6%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIXTRON SE -2.04% 24.48 Delayed Quote.39.79%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -0.38% 76.01 Delayed Quote.-51.51%
AROUNDTOWN SA -7.11% 1.836 Delayed Quote.-62.87%
ASML HOLDING N.V. -2.08% 405.55 Real-time Quote.-41.41%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.96% 40.84 Delayed Quote.-32.37%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.34% 3318.98 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.75% 23.27 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.42% 885.34 Delayed Quote.-18.61%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:36aEuropean shares fall for seventh day; focus on U.S. CPI data
RE
10/11European shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries
RE
10/06European shares rise ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
10/05European shares fall after rallying more than 5% in three days
RE
10/04European shares rally sharply ahead of producer price data
RE
10/03European shares kicks off final quarter of 2022 on weak note
RE
09/30European shares climb on the last day of painful quarter
RE
09/21European shares slip as Russian mobilisation rachets up uncertainty ahead of Fed
RE
09/20European shares open higher on boost from banks
RE
09/19European shares open lower as tech shares fall
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:42aSiemens : and Volta Trucks partner to accelerate commercial fleet electrification
PU
03:42aGermany's Infineon Extends Ties With Vietnam's VinFast to Further Accelerate Electromob..
MT
03:33aTotalEnergies to Pay Exceptional Bonus Amid French Strikes
DJ
03:12aDeutsche Telekom : More sustainable, more digital, more efficient with IoT
PU
02:53aFrench Finance Minister Says TotalEnergies Needs to Strike Wage Deal to End Strikes
MT
02:43aTOTALENERGIES : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:42aKone Publishes January-september 202 : 30 p.m. EEST
PU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
AIRBUS SE 95.58 Real-time Quote.2.50%
SAFRAN 99.74 Real-time Quote.2.49%
TOTALENERGIES SE 50.35 Real-time Quote.1.20%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 10137.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
SIEMENS AG 103.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.83%
SANOFI 80.36 Real-time Quote.-1.27%
L'ORÉAL 324.4 Real-time Quote.-1.28%
KONE OYJ 37.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.32%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1265.5 Real-time Quote.-1.44%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 405.45 Real-time Quote.-2.08%
Heatmap :