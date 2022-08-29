Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:47 2022-08-29 am EDT
3553.65 PTS   -1.39%
03:30aEUROPE : European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
RE
08/26EUROPE : Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record low
RE
08/25EUROPE : Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data
RE
European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation

08/29/2022 | 03:30am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares dropped sharply on Monday while bond yields surged as comments from central bank policymakers heightened fears of aggressive measures to stamp out inflation amid rising risks of a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8% to a more than one-month low, with rate-sensitive tech stocks falling the most, down 1.4%. Germany's ten-year yield jumped 10 basis points (bps) to a two-month high.

European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel warned over the weekend that central banks must act forcefully to combat inflation, even if that dragged economies into recession.

That followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning on Friday that the Fed would raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth.

Joining the chorus, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday the bank needed another "significant" hike in September, while ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said a euro zone recession was very likely but that alone would not bring down inflation, and the bank should opt for a big rate hike next month.

Markets now price in two-thirds risk the ECB could hike rates by 75 bps at its September meeting, up from 24% last week. [ECBWATCH]

Markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a summer bank holiday.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.68939 Delayed Quote.8.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.68578 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.16% 1.17435 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.1678 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.769675 Delayed Quote.10.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7647 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 0.99439 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.23% 3558.98 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.012567 Delayed Quote.6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01249 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -0.32% 9.25 End-of-day quote.-8.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.6107 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.87% 972.24 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 1.005611 Delayed Quote.14.14%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
VONOVIA SE 26.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.55%
INDITEX 21.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 511.2 Real-time Quote.-1.96%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 10685 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
BAYER AG 52.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.75%
LINDE PLC 286.25 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
Heatmap :