       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 12/30 10:06:38 am
4298.44 PTS   +0.32%
03:44aEUROPE : European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb
RE
12/29EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.63% Lower at 4284.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 4311.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb

12/30/2021 | 03:44am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022 as the Omicron variant is seen milder, although surging number of cases kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, as of 0815 GMT, after edging 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with tech, healthcare and retail stocks in the lead.

Several European markets such as Italy, Germany, and Spain will be closed on Friday, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session, ahead of the New Year.

While global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the seven-day period until Tuesday, researchers said a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread.

Siemens Healthineers gained 0.6% after the U.S. drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation to the German health tech firms' at-home COVID-19 tests.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.17% 4291.77 Delayed Quote.21.37%
SIEMENS AG -0.12% 151.54 Delayed Quote.29.15%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 0.06% 66.14 Delayed Quote.57.46%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.10% 1100.06 Delayed Quote.25.09%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:44aEUROPE : European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb
RE
12/29EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.63% Lower at 4284.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 4311.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28EUROPE : 'Santa Rally' pushes European shares to five-week highs
RE
12/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 4287.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/24EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Higher at 4255.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 4265.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23European Bourses Gain Midday as Omicron Concerns Fade
MT
12/23Asian shares gain, dollar slips as Omicron COVID-19 fears recede
RE
12/22EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 4217.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12/29Egypt plans power plant share sale
RE
12/29Egypt plans power plant share sale
RE
12/29CSOs Fault Malami's Claims, Say Direct Primaries Won't Gulp N10 Billion
AQ
12/29CRH Subsidiary Buys Recycling, Mulching Business of South Jersey Agriculture Products
MT
12/29BMW Plans to Increase Workforce by Up to 5% in 2022
MT
12/29Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021
AQ
12/29"Making charging even easier and more convenient"
AQ
More news
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ASML HOLDING N.V. 711.9 Real-time Quote.1.19%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 10.353 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.66%
L'ORÉAL 420.95 Real-time Quote.0.50%
LINDE PLC 345.4 Delayed Quote.0.47%
SAP SE 124.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.41%
KONE OYJ 63.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.38%
ENI S.P.A. 12.222 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.47%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 88.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.51%
AIRBUS SE 111.5 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 133.3 Real-time Quote.-1.11%
