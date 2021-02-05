Log in
EURO STOXX 50       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 02/05 11:50:00 am
3655.77 PTS   +0.37%
After hours
-0.05%
3653.88 PTS
European shares flat after U.S. jobs data; pound weighs on FTSE 100

02/05/2021 | 12:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing U.S. data highlighting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while in Germany industrial orders declined.

U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January but job losses were deeper than initially thought, bolstering the case for a large stimulus by President Joe Biden's administration.

"The prospect of more stimulus remain elevated," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. New York. "Any profit-taking should be limited."

The STOXX 600 posted its best weekly performance since November with a rise of 3.5% despite a lacklustre session on Friday, when gains in travel and leisure stocks, basic materials and banks were countered by losses in defensive sectors such as utilities, telecoms and healthcare.

Germany's DAX index was flat after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive reports as fresh restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic subdued demand from other euro zone countries.

"Today's data shows that stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry ... but at face value, this only looks like a temporary breather," strategists at ING wrote in a note.

London's FTSE 100 slid 0.2%, extending losses to a third straight session, as a higher pound weighed on the internationally focused firms on the index.

Investors also parsed earnings reports from European companies.

Sanofi SA gained 1.5% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Shares in Vinci were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 after Europe's biggest construction and concessions company beat full-year core profit forecasts, helped by some recovery in its contracting business. France's CAC 40 rose 0.9% to close at two-week high.

Insurer Beazley logged its best day in eight weeks as a loss in 2020 took a back seat to a forecast to return to profit and bring back its dividend during the course of this year.

Finnish oil refiner Neste fell 6.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after issuing a weak first-quarter outlook and unexpectedly cut its dividend.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Kirsten Donovan)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.90% 5659.26 Real-time Quote.1.03%
DAX -0.03% 14056.72 Delayed Quote.2.49%
EURO STOXX 50 0.37% 3655.77 Delayed Quote.2.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 59.36 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NESTE OYJ -6.44% 55.2 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
SANOFI 1.50% 80.01 Real-time Quote.0.17%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.00% 409.54 Delayed Quote.2.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.00% 903.4 Delayed Quote.2.71%
WTI 0.64% 56.78 Delayed Quote.15.97%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
VINCI SA 86 Real-time Quote.5.78%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.777 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.23%
LINDE PLC 257.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
BAYER AG 55.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.06%
BNP PARIBAS 43.595 Real-time Quote.2.61%
SAP SE 108.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.58%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 136.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.79%
SIEMENS AG 133.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.04%
NOKIA OYJ 3.569 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.54%
UNILEVER N.V. 46.405 End-of-day quote.-5.72%
Heatmap :
