Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/18 04:01:19 am EDT
3733.46 PTS   -0.22%
03:33aEUROPE : European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hopes
RE
05/17European Bourses Track Higher Midday in Global Rally
MT
05/16European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Inflation, War, China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hopes

05/18/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were flat in early trade on Wednesday, as some strong earnings and hopes about China's economic recovery were offset by worries about inflation and monetary policy tightening.

Utilities led gains, up 1.4%. But falling copper prices weighed on basic material stocks, which pushed London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index into the red. [MET/L][.L]

Data showed British consumer price inflation hit 9.0% in April, its highest level on record, inching closer to Bank of England's (BoE) forecast for it to top 10% later this year.

Investors expect the BoE will add to the four interest rate increases it has done since December, which took its Bank Rate to 1%.

This comes amid falling COVID-19 cases in China fuelling hopes that curbs could be lifted, which could prompt more economic activity and demand from the world's second-largest economy.

Germany's Commerzbank AG rose 1% after a report that it had scheduled merger talks with Italy's UniCredit SpA, before the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war. Reuters had reported in 2019 that the Italian bank had explored potential options for Commerzbank.

Euronext surged 5.7% after it reported record quarterly revenue, as the pan-European stock exchange profited from high market volatility during a time of international crises.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.36% 0.5647 Delayed Quote.5.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.40% 0.62792 Delayed Quote.7.94%
COMMERZBANK AG 1.38% 6.9 Delayed Quote.1.81%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.84727 Delayed Quote.0.79%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.13% 3735.55 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
FTSE 100 -0.06% 7513.48 Delayed Quote.1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.22% 0.010361 Delayed Quote.5.14%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.00% 9.767 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.57% 0.805847 Delayed Quote.9.78%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:33aEUROPE : European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hope..
RE
05/17European Bourses Track Higher Midday in Global Rally
MT
05/16European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Inflation, War, China
MT
05/12EUROPE : European stocks fall as rate hike worries seep back in
RE
05/12European Bourses Track Lower Midday After US Inflation Report
MT
05/11EUROPE : European stocks log best session in 6 weeks as cyclicals roar back
RE
05/11European Bourses Track Higher Midday As Global Rally Extends
MT
05/10European Bourses Track Higher Midday In Bounce From Sell-Off
MT
05/09European Bourses Lower Midday on China Lockdowns, Inflation and Growth Outlooks
MT
05/06European Bourses Track Lower on China Pandemic, Russian Oil Outlooks
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:46aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
03:44aTotalEnergies, New Hope Energy Partner to Launch Plastic Recycling Project in US
MT
03:39aTotalEnergies, New Hope Energy to Collaborate in Recycling Project
MT
03:04aPLASTIC RECYCLING : TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy Partner on U.S. Advanced Recycling P..
BU
02:48aMUNICH RE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:40aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:39aALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
LINDE PLC 318.77 Delayed Quote.3.02%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 26.87 Real-time Quote.1.07%
BMW AG 79.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.04%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.00%
INDITEX 21.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.84%
PERNOD RICARD 187.05 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 149.2 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
L'ORÉAL 324.75 Real-time Quote.-1.07%
SAP SE 92.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.12%
ADYEN N.V. 1420.6 Real-time Quote.-3.29%
Heatmap :