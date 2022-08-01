Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:49 2022-08-01 am EDT
3719.47 PTS   +0.31%
European shares flat as recession fears offset earnings boost; PMI data awaited

08/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a slew of manufacturing activity data, as disappointing Chinese economic data fanned worries about a global economic slowdown offsetting a jump in banks after HSBC's strong results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 7:09 GMT, tracking broader markets as China's official measure of factory activity contracted in July and the Caixin PMI also missed forecasts. [MKTS/GLOB]

Adding to concerns, data showed German retailers ended the first half of 2022 with the sharpest year-on-year sales drop in nearly three decades, as inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic take their toll.

Investors awaited factory production data from the euro zone at 0800 GMT that could throw light on the pace of economic growth.

London-listed HSBC gained 5.7% as it sought to woo investors with a higher profitability target and bullish dividend outlook. UK's FTSE 100 climbed 1.1%.

The banking index climbed 1.4%.

Heineken NV fell 1.6% as the world's second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.40% 0.6852 Delayed Quote.6.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.1911 Delayed Quote.0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.764146 Delayed Quote.9.79%
EURO STOXX 50 0.27% 3717.5 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
FTSE 100 0.40% 7450.34 Delayed Quote.0.53%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -1.04% 76.2 Real-time Quote.-5.11%
HEINEKEN N.V. -0.77% 95.38 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.012344 Delayed Quote.4.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.14% 1007.85 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 0.977412 Delayed Quote.11.20%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 156.7 Real-time Quote.2.79%
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.193 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.95%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.762 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
ADIDAS AG 171.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.92%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.848 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.85%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 8179 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.60%
VINCI 92.79 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
DANONE 53.29 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
PHILIPS NV 19.952 Real-time Quote.-1.01%
ADYEN N.V. 1721.6 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
