       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European shares flat on final trading day of the year

12/31/2021 | 04:53am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say shares were flat; corrects share movement in paragraph 2 to down 0.02%, not down 1%)

(Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Friday amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.02% as of 0815 GMT, with travel stocks leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22.5% higher, with all of the major subsectors on track to close in positive territory. (The story corrects headline and first paragraph to say shares were flat; corrects share movement in paragraph 2 to down 0.02%, not down 1%)

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.13% 4300.43 Delayed Quote.20.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.07% 1099.86 Delayed Quote.24.95%
