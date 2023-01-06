Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:30 2023-01-06 am EST
3953.81 PTS   -0.14%
European shares head for best week since November, inflation data in focus
RE
01/05EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 3959.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05INDEX-MONITOR/Linde delisting: SocGen expects Rheinmetall to join the Dax
DP
European shares head for best week since November, inflation data in focus

01/06/2023 | 03:42am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Friday and were set for their best week in eight on a drop in natural gas futures and upbeat economic data, while investors awaited euro zone inflation figures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0815 GMT, and was up 3.4% for the week so far.

Data showed retail sales in Germany, Europe's largest economy, rose in November, adding to a slew of positive numbers this week indicating a milder-than-expected recession and easing of price pressures in some countries.

All eyes are on December's euro zone inflation data due at 1000 GMT, with economists expecting prices to have declined year-on-year for a second consecutive month.

Shell rose 0.4% after the oil major said earnings from its natural gas trading operations were likely to have risen significantly in the fourth quarter of last year, despite a sharp output drop due to plant outages.

The energy sector gained 0.6% as crude prices firmed on hopes of higher demand from China and as data showed lower U.S. fuel inventories following a winter storm at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.30% 78.49 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.13% 3954.31 Delayed Quote.4.75%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.45% 171.5985 Real-time Quote.-10.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.01% 439.3 Delayed Quote.3.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.00% 1015.34 Delayed Quote.3.62%
WTI -0.67% 73.643 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
