  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/06 04:04:48 am EDT
3659.63 PTS   -1.00%
03:34aEUROPE : European shares head for biggest weekly losses in two months
RE
05/04EUROPE : European shares slammed by lacklustre earnings, Fed jitters
RE
05/03EUROPE : Upbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

European shares head for biggest weekly losses in two months

05/06/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks fell on Friday, heading for its worst week in two months following a carnage on Wall Street as investors feared that bigger interest rate hikes would be needed to tame decades-high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined 0.6% by 0709 GMT, with travel & leisure and technology stocks falling the most. Oil & gas stocks were the sole gainers as crude prices traded above $110 a barrel. [O/R]

U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike this week would not be enough to tame surging inflation. [.N]

Earnings also added to the downbeat mood in Europe.

Adidas dropped 4% as it lowered expectations for 2022 sales as renewed COVID-related lockdowns in Greater China continue to hit the German sportswear company.

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, fell 2.2% as it reported a worse-than-expected quarterly net income, including a surge in provisions for bad loans due to its exposure in Russia and Ukraine.

Danish medical device maker Ambu tumbled 13.9% after providing a downbeat forecast for full-year earnings due to supply-chain issues and hospital labour shortages.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -5.77% 177.48 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
AMBU A/S -13.89% 88.6 Delayed Quote.-40.64%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.37% 3642.83 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
ING GROEP N.V. -1.19% 9.031 Real-time Quote.-25.38%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.32% 186.85 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 111.07 Delayed Quote.40.96%
S&P 500 -3.56% 4146.87 Real-time Quote.-9.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.01% 988.6 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.56% 65.075 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
WTI -0.15% 108.377 Delayed Quote.37.23%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
