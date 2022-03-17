Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Switzerland  -  03/17 12:50:00 pm EDT
3885.32 PTS   -0.11%
After hours
+0.24%
3894.56 PTS
01:47pEUROPE : European shares higher after Fed hike, eyes on Ukraine peace talks
RE
01:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3885.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:37aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
European shares higher after Fed hike, eyes on Ukraine peace talks

03/17/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks gained in choppy trading on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated U.S. interest rate hike, as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, paring March losses spurred by the Ukraine conflict.

Investors took in stride the long-expected start of a U.S. monetary tightening. The Fed increased rates by a quarter percentage point, as expected, and telegraphed equivalent hikes at every meeting for the rest of the year.

"It is not totally unexpected what the Fed said in terms of further rate hikes. What is worrying for the market is the confirmation of quantitative tightening that will come sooner or later," said Salvatore Bruno, head of investments at Generali Investments Partners.

Investors also ratcheted up bets of a rate hike by the European Central Bank and priced in a total increase of 50 basis points this year.

Commodity stocks led the gains in Europe, with the energy sector rising 2.2% as crude prices jumped 8% on expected supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia. [O/R]

British oil-majors lifted UK's FTSE 100, which rose 1.3%, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes. [.L]

Miners rose 0.7% as Shanghai copper and aluminium prices continued to benefit from hopes of more stimulus measures by top metals consumer China. [MET/L]

As the Ukraine war entered its fourth week, Russian-Ukrainian talks continued as Western officials said the two sides remained far apart.

"Any ceasefire would require a major climbdown from one side or the other, and with their respective positions still being miles apart, and Russia still targeting civilians, an imminent de-escalation doesn't look likely at this point," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp fell 9.4%, after suspending its 2021/22 forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions due to the Ukraine crisis, and said it was unclear if it would still be able to spin off its steel division.

British food-delivery company Deliveroo jumped 6.3% after saying it aimed to reach breakeven core earnings around two years' time.

France's water and waste management firm Veolia rose 2.8% after estimating net income would grow by more than a fifth this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.40% 0.73906 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.31648 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.43% 0.7911 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
DELIVEROO PLC 6.35% 123.95 Delayed Quote.-44.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.95% 1.1127 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.11% 3885.32 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.013167 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.98% 0.68965 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 2.13% 728.1627 Delayed Quote.3.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.52% 1018.96 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -9.42% 8.536 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.53% 102 Delayed Quote.44.72%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 2.77% 30.02 Real-time Quote.-9.45%
